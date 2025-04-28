EQS-News: mVISE AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

mVISE AG: strong first quarter of 2025

28.04.2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST

Group EBITDA of EUR 0.31 million in the first quarter of 2025

Quarterly result corresponds to half-year result of the previous year EBITDA margin at 17.2% compared to 5.3% (Q1/2024) Düsseldorf, 28.04.2025 – mVISE AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Scale segment, ISIN: DE0006204589) announces preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2025. With consolidated sales of EUR 1.8 million, consolidated EBITDA of EUR 0.31 million was generated, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 17.2 per cent. This explicitly does not take into account the one-off positive special effect of a debt waiver that took effect in February (EUR +0.3 million). The EUR 0.31 million thus represents the purely operating EBITDA for Q1/2025. For 2025 as a whole, the Executive Board is sticking to its forecast of EUR 1.3 million EBITDA excluding inorganic growth and thus +15% EBITDA compared to the previous year 2024. "After the two successful financial years 2023 and 2024, we are seamlessly building on our success with a really strong first quarter '25," says Ralf Thomas, sole member of the Management Board of mVISE AG. Thomas adds that "mVISE has succeeded excellently in entering a growth phase ahead of the market, despite the adverse macroeconomic conditions in Germany." The company continues to regard EBITDA as the most important indicator of mVISE AG's operating performance. The quarterly EBITDA Q1/2025 corresponds to that of the entire first half of 2024. mVISE's EBITDA margin of over 17% in Q1/2025 is well above that of the market and the competition. mVISE is therefore starting 2025 with a really strong first quarter. Contact:

Ralf Thomas

CEO

mVISE AG

Stadttor 1

40219 Düsseldorf

Telefon: +49 (211) 78 17 80 - 0

Telefax: +49 (211) 78 17 80 - 78

E-Mail: ...

