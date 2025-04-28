EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor AG postpones Annual General Meeting

Energiekontor AG postpones Annual General Meeting Bremen, 28 April 2025 – Energiekontor AG („Energiekontor“), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, postpones the Annual General Meeting originally scheduled for 28 May 2025 to 2 July 2025. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Energiekontor AG have decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting of Energiekontor AG originally scheduled for 28 May 2025. The Annual General Meeting will now be held on the next organisationally available date, on 2 July 2025. The event will continue to take place at the venue in the Hamme Forum in Ritterhude, Germany, in presence-only format. The rescheduling is due to a formal error in connection with the preparation of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year, which required a new formal preparation of the annual and consolidated financial statements by the Management Board and their approval by the Supervisory Board as well as new independent auditor's reports. The financial figures in the annual and consolidated financial statements have remained unchanged in this context. This also applies to the dividend proposal, the supplementary report, the forecast for the current 2025 financial year and the reported 2023 to 2028 growth strategy. On 25 April 2025, the independent auditor issued a new unqualified audit report for the annual and consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2024. To ensure a legally compliant and orderly course of the Annual General Meeting of Energiekontor AG in the interests of all shareholders and the company, the publication of the notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Energiekontor AG, which is now scheduled for 2 July 2025, is planned for the second half of May 2025. All documents required for the Annual General Meeting will be made available on the company's website at in due time. The new date of the Annual General Meeting is the only update to Energiekontor's financial calendar for the current financial year 2025. All other publication dates remain unchanged. About Energiekontor AG For almost 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 444 megawatts in its own portfolio. Around 160 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies. Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States. Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising around 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of more than 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.2 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the first half of 2024 (11.2 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies. Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets. Contact Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126 Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297

