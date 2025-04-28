EQS-News: hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance

hep solar and MMR Projekt GmbH start cooperation

28.04.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST

hep solar and MMR Projekt GmbH start cooperation



Güglingen, 28 April 2025 – The Baden-Württemberg solar specialist hep solar and the project development and consulting company MMR Projekt GmbH from Hesse want to jointly build ground-mounted solar plants in the greater Frankfurt area. In the first step, three projects with a total of around 20 MWp will be developed. The projects are all located in Hesse, northeast of Frankfurt. Construction of the projects is scheduled to start in 2026. As a local company, MMR Projekt GmbH is responsible for project development. The solar specialist hep solar takes care of the electricity marketing, construction and operation of the solar parks. Bruno Belfort, Senior Director Project Development Germany at hep solar: "We are very pleased about the partnership, with which we are further expanding our regional cooperations and partnerships and creating long-term planning security for both sides. We expect synergies in particular through MMR's regionality in development and our expertise in electricity marketing, financing and engineering." Robin Lehmberg, Managing Director of MMR Projekt GmbH, adds: "Through the cooperation with hep solar, we have the opportunity to operate projects that we implement locally in the long term and to continue to incorporate the synergies and local networks created by the individual sponsors into the projects. Among other things, we are planning nature and energy trails, have the State Garden Show 2027 in our region and are strongly committed to regional and non-profit associations, which leads to a strong interlocking of renewable projects and the individual on site."



About MMR Projekt GmbH

MMR is an owner-managed, experienced and regionally connected energy park project developer with focus regions in Hesse (Wetterau) and Lower Saxony (Celle/Hanover). With more than 10 years of experience in the German photovoltaic market and with 10 employees in the two core regions, MMR covers the entire project development on its own, with the PV and storage projects developed being driven forward for its own portfolio. Through cooperation, this portfolio is to be kept in the long term and future-proof.



About hep solar

hep solar is a specialist for solar investments and solar parks. The owner-managed family business from Baden-Württemberg develops, builds, operates and finances solar parks all over the world, but especially in Germany, Japan and North America. For over 15 years, hep solar has been combining know-how in the operational management of solar parks with a high level of expertise in the financial sector. The company covers the entire solar energy value chain: from project development and construction to long-term operation. Through international solar investments, hep solar offers investors the opportunity to participate in the global expansion of solar energy. hep solar employs more than 200 people worldwide with offices in Germany, Japan, the USA and Canada.



Press Contact:

Evelyn Kilinc

Römerstraße 3

D-74363 Güglingen

T +49 7135 93446-759

E ...al





Financial Press Contact:

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG

Landshuter Allee 10

D-80637 München

T +49 89 8896906-25

E ...



