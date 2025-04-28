Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Original-Research: LAIQON AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)


(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Original-Research: LAIQON AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
28.04.2025 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to LAIQON AG

Company Name: LAIQON AG
ISIN: DE000A12UP29
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: Buy
from: 28.04.2025
Target price: €9.00
Target price on sight of: 12 months
Last rating change: -
Analyst: Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on LAIQON AG (ISIN: DE000A12UP29). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 9.80 to EUR 9.00.

Abstract:
LAIQON has published its FY 2024 financial results, which came in below our expectations. Assets under Management (AuM) increased by ~7% from €6.1bn in FY/23 to €6.5bn in FY/24. Revenue rose by ~9% to €31.0m (FBe: €35.4m) compared to adjusted revenue of €28.4m in FY/23. EBITDA improved in FY/24 to €-3.8m (FBe: €-2.0m) from adj. EBITDA of ~€-7.3m in FY/23. On the basis of the FY/24 results we are now more cautious on the outlook and have lowered our financial forecasts. Nevertheless, management confirmed that the German asset management partner Union Investment (Union) launched the joint 'WertAnlage' product to its high net worth clients on schedule in Q4/24 and that rollout is going very well. As a result, management has reaffirmed its AuM guidance of €8-10bn for 2025. Our DCF valuation model yields a lower price target of €9.00 (previously: €9.80). At the current level, the share is significantly undervalued. We reiterate our Buy rating.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu LAIQON AG (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 9,80 auf EUR 9,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Management (AuM) stiegen um ~7% von €6,1 Mrd. im GJ/23 auf €6,5 Mrd. im GJ/24. Die Umsätze stiegen um ~9% auf €31,0 Mio. (FBe: €35,4 Mio.), verglichen mit bereinigten Umsätzen von €28,4 Mio. im GJ/23. Das EBITDA verbesserte sich im GJ/24 auf €-3,8 Mio. (FBe: €-2,0 Mio.) gegenüber einem bereinigten EBITDA von ~€-7,3 Mio. im GJ/23. Auf der Grundlage der GJ/24-Ergebnisse sind wir nun vorsichtiger in Bezug auf die Aussichten und haben unsere Finanzprognosen gesenkt. Das Management bestätigte jedoch, dass der deutsche Vermögensverwaltungspartner Union Investment (Union) das gemeinsame Produkt 'WertAnlage' für seine vermögenden Kunden planmäßig in Q4/24 eingeführt hat und dass die Einführung sehr gut verläuft. Infolgedessen hat das Management die AuM-Prognose von €8-10 Mrd. für 2025 bekräftigt. Unser DCF-Bewertungsmodell führt zu einem niedrigeren Kursziel von €9,00 (zuvor: €9,80). Auf dem derzeitigen Niveau ist die Aktie deutlich unterbewertet. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:
Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web:
E-Mail: ...

