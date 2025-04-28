EQS-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Dividend

2G Energy AG continues its growth course and increases order intake by 9 % to EUR 56.5 million in the first quarter (previous year: EUR 51.7 million)

28.04.2025 / 13:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2G Energy AG continues its growth course and increases order intake by 9 % to EUR 56.5 million in the first quarter (previous year: EUR 51.7 million)

Germany benefits from clarified legal framework and grows by EUR 12.4 million (+ 53 %)

Growth trend in North America remains on track despite a weaker start to the year (EUR 4.1 million, previous year: EUR 10.1 million) Management and Supervisory Boards propose a dividend increase to EUR 0.20 per share (previous year: EUR 0.17 per share, +18 %) Heek, April 28, 2025 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the world's leading manufacturers of sustainable power plants and Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plants as well as a producer of heat pumps, continued its growth course in the first quarter of 2025, increasing new order intake by 9 %. In doing so, 2G acquired orders for new systems in the amount of EUR 56.5 million (previous year: EUR 51.7 million). Germany benefits from clarified legal framework and grows by EUR 12.4 million (+53 %) In January, the 20th German Bundestag modernized and extended both the Renewable Energy Sources Act and the CHP Act. These decisions have eliminated a significant source of uncertainty, enabling numerous projects that were already in the pipeline to be signed off quickly. 2G is benefiting from its many years of experience with existing plants, which are being made more flexible through the installation of additional power generation units. Accordingly, incoming orders from Germany grew significantly by EUR 12.4 million to EUR 35.9 million (+53 %). Growth trend in North America remains on track despite a weaker start to the year (EUR 4.1 million, previous year: EUR 10.1 million) As expected, the end of the Inflation Reduction Act in the fourth quarter of 2024 led to pull-forward effects, which were temporarily reflected in a weak order intake in the first few weeks of 2025. As the first quarter progressed, incoming orders in the US picked up again and reached adequate levels despite the customs issues that have been virulent since the beginning of February. In a long-term comparison, sales activities in the form of concrete quotations do not appear to be affected by current tariffs, or only to a limited extent, as there are hardly any significant suppliers who actually procure key parts and components locally for the units offered on the US market. In the near and medium term, additional data centers in particular will lead to a sharp rise in electricity demand in the US. According to numerous experts, the construction of flexible, efficient and reliable power plants that can be supplied at short notice - with or without thermal energy extraction - will be of fundamental importance for the sustainable prosperity of the US economy. The breakdown of incoming orders in the past quarter (EUR 56.5 million, previous year: EUR 51.7 million, + 9 %) is as follows: Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Germany 64 % 45 % Rest of Europe 19 % 28 % North America 7 % 20 % Rest of the world 10 % 7 % Total 100 % 100 %

Dividend of EUR 0.20 per share proposed Based on the net profit of EUR 18.4 million generated in the 2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 13.6 million, +35 %), the Management and Supervisory Boards have decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting on June 12, 2025 a dividend of 20 cents per share for the past financial year, 18 % higher than in the previous year (17 cents per share). Annual Report 2024 now available for download The consolidated financial statements audited on April 01 and approved today, the 2024 annual report and an overview of multi-year key figures are available for download in German and English at



2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria. The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 2,6000 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 9,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities. 2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants, peak-load gensets and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of these plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, production and the predominantly containerized design to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service. 2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio. 2G employs more than 900 employees at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at six other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 375.6 million in the 2024 financial year with an EBIT margin of 8.9 %. 2G was founded in 1995. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed on the stock exchange market since 2007 and are included in the“Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and listed in the Scale30 index. Calendar 2025

May 12-13 Spring Conference, Frankfurt

May 22 Q1 key figures and business trends

June 12 Ordinary AGM, Ahaus

September 04 Consolidated financial statements for H1 2025

November 24 Q3 key figures and business trends

November, 24-25 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt IR contact

2G Energy AG

Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek

Phone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

Fax: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-15

Email: ir@2-g

Internet:

28.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: 2G Energy AG Benzstr. 3 48619 Heek Germany Phone: +49 (0)2568-9347-0 Fax: +49 (0)2568-9347-15 E-mail: service@2-g Internet: ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9 WKN: A0HL8N Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2125518

End of News EQS News Service