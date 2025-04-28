EQS-News: GBC AG / Key word(s): Research Update/Rating

GBC AG initiates Research Coverage on Almonty Industries Inc.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Augsburg/Toronto, April 28, 2025

GBC AG initiates Research Coverage on Almonty Industries Inc. with price target 4.20 CAD



Supplier of critical raw materials for two global growth industries: E-Mobility and Defense



GBC AG has initiated research coverage on Almonty Industries Inc. (WKN: A1JSSD, ISIN: CA0203981034, Ticker: ALI:GR). In its comprehensive initial study dated April 23, 2025, the analysts recommend the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of CAD 4.20.



Almonty positions itself as a strategic supplier of tungsten and molybdenum, two key raw materials playing a crucial role in two major future industries:

Tungsten is essential for high-performance batteries in the e-mobility sector as well as for armor-piercing systems, rocket propulsion, and semiconductor components in the defense industry.



The growing need for secure supply chains in Western markets significantly enhances Almonty's geopolitical relevance.



The company operates several projects in politically stable Tier 1 countries, including its flagship project, the Sangdong Mine in South Korea, scheduled to commence production in 2025. Backed by long-term offtake agreements, secured financing (including through KfW IPEX-Bank), and a vertically integrated strategy, Almonty positions itself as a resilient and growth-oriented global supplier of critical minerals.



The full research report is available at:



German Version: English Version:

About Almonty Industries Inc.

Founded in 2011, Almonty Industries Inc., based in Toronto (Canada), is an international supplier of tungsten and molybdenum products. The company pursues a vertically integrated strategy and focuses on developing Western sources of critical raw materials. Almonty is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and on German stock exchanges.



About GBC AG

GBC AG, headquartered in Augsburg, is one of the leading independent research and consulting firms focusing on small and mid-cap listed companies in German-speaking countries. Since 1999, GBC has provided high-quality research, investor conferences, and comprehensive capital markets consulting. Its service portfolio is complemented by GBC Kapital GmbH, which manages the corporate finance business.



