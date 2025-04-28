Mainz Biomed Provides First Quarter 2025 Corporate Update And Path To FDA Premarket Approval
|
Issuer: Mainz BioMed N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Mainz Biomed Provides First Quarter 2025 Corporate Update and Path to FDA Premarket Approval
BERKELEY, US – MAINZ, Germany – April 28, 2025 - Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the“Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, today reviewed its major accomplishments of the first quarter of 2025, and provided an outlook on its path to FDA premarket approval.
During the first quarter of 2025:
“I'm extremely pleased with the progress achieved during the first quarter of 2025 as we execute our strategy driven by our excellent clinical results in three studies published during 2024,” commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed.“Our eAArly DETECT 2 study, scheduled to report results by the end of 2025, is essential to move rapidly to the beginning of enrollment for our pivotal U.S. FDA study ReconAAsense shortly thereafter.”
Please visit Mainz Biomed's official website for investors at mainzbiomed/investors/ for more information
Please follow us to stay up to date:
About Mainz Biomed NV
Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company's flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert® is marketed across Europe. The Company is currently running a development study to finalize with the next gen CRC screening test as preparation for the pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed's product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .
For media inquiries
MC Services AG
For investor inquiries, please contact ...
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“estimate”,“plan”,“outlook”, and“project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2025. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment