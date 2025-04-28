Original-Research: Urban-Gro, Inc. (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)
First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu urban-gro, Inc. (ISIN: US91704K2024) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von USD 4,70 auf USD 2,30.
Zusammenfassung:
urban-gro hat eine Handvoll Aufträge von Fogo de Chão bekannt gegeben. Der Gastronom setzt die Expansion seiner brasilianischen Restaurantkette fort und hat den Design-Build-Spezialisten erneut mit dem Bau von drei neuen Steakhäusern beauftragt. Nach einem äußerst schwierigen Jahr 2024 hat sich der Nachrichtenfluss in diesem Jahr deutlich verbessert, aber das Unternehmen hat immer noch Nachholbedarf bei seinen SEC-Filings (2024 10-K). Die kürzlich veröffentlichten Ergebnisse für Q3/24 waren besonders schwach und zeigten einen 50%igen Umsatzrückgang. Daher haben wir unsere Prognosen gesenkt, bis das Aufwärtspotenzial des umstrukturierten Geschäftsdeutlich sichtbar wird. Unser rekalibriertes DCF-Modell weist auf einen fairen Wert von $2,30 pro Aktie hin (zuvor: $4,70), was einem Aufwärtspotenzial von 400% entspricht, und wir glauben, dass die schmerzvolle Transition den Weg zum lang erwarteten Turnaround geebnet hat. Unsere Empfehlung bleibt Kaufen.
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on urban-gro, Inc. (ISIN: US91704K2024). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from USD 4.70 to USD 2.30.
Abstract:
urban-gro has announced a handful of contract wins with Fogo de Chão. The restaurateur continues to expand its Brazilian dining chain and has once again hired urban-gro to construct three new steak houses. Newsflow has been markedly better so far this year after an ultra-challenging 2024, but the company is still in catch-up mode on its SEC filings (2024 10-K). Recently published Q3/24 results were particularly weak, showing a 50% topline contraction. Consequently, we have lowered FBe until the upside potential of revamped operations becomes clearly visible. Our recalibrated DCF points to fair value of $2.3 per share (old: $4.7) equal to 400% upside, and we believe a painful transition has paved the way for the long-awaited turnaround. Our rating remains Buy.
