Linde Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2025

Woking, UK, April 28, 2025 – Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share.

The dividend is payable on June 18, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 4, 2025.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2024 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde

