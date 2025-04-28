150 Women Entrepreneurs To Be Trained In E-Commerce Under ODOP Initiative In UP

MENAFN - KNN India)The Uttar Pradesh government will provide free e-commerce training to 150 women entrepreneurs associated with the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) initiative.

The program aims to equip participants with essential skills in online trading, onboarding, branding, digital marketing, and accessing national and international markets.

Vinod Verma, Assistant Commissioner of the District Industries Promotion and Entrepreneurship Development Centre, announced that a private company named Yuki will conduct a two-day training workshop for women entrepreneurs from Varanasi's ODOP beginning Monday. A notable feature of this workshop is that both trainers and trainees will be women.

Varanasi's ODOP sector is substantial, with over 100,000 artisans, approximately 25 per cent of whom are women.

The annual turnover of these products reaches Rs 1,500 crore. Following the international recognition gained by the ODOP initiative, the Yogi Adityanath government is now focusing on helping women entrepreneurs access global markets.

The training will target women involved with Varanasi's signature products, including Banarasi silk, pink enamelling, lacquerware, and wooden toys-all three of which have Geographical Indication (GI) recognition.

Yuki, the organisation conducting the training, is a South Indian entity dedicated to the upliftment and empowerment of women.

