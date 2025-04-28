183 New Pharma Units Set-Up In Gujarat With Investment Of Rs 12,000 Crore In 2024-25

MENAFN - KNN India)Gujarat has reinforced its status as India's pharmaceutical leader by approving 183 new allopathic drug manufacturing facilities in the fiscal year 2024–25, the highest number since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This surge brings the total number of new allopathic drug plants approved since March 2019 to over 800, underscoring the state's pivotal role in the nation's pharmaceutical landscape.

H.G. Koshia, Commissioner of the Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA), highlighted that these new plants are poised to become operational soon, further bolstering Gujarat's dominance in the sector.

The average investment per plant is estimated at Rs 50 crore, with some companies investing significantly more, leading to a projected total investment of approximately Rs 12,000 crore for the fiscal year.

Industry experts attribute this growth to Gujarat's mature pharmaceutical ecosystem, which includes robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and favourable policies.

Additionally, many pharmaceutical units from northern India are relocating to Gujarat, drawn by its conducive business environment.

Gujarat's pharmaceutical industry already contributes 30% of India's pharmaceutical production and 28% of its total pharma exports. The state houses over 4,000 manufacturing units, providing employment to about 50,000 individuals.

It also accounts for 53% of India's medical devices manufacturing and 78% of the country's cardiac stents manufacturing.

The state's commitment to fostering pharmaceutical growth is evident through initiatives like the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investor Summit, which aims to attract further investments and solidify Gujarat's position as a global pharmaceutical hub.

With these developments, Gujarat continues to pave the way for India's pharmaceutical advancements, reinforcing its moniker as the "Pharmacy of the Nation."

(KNN Bureau)