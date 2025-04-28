Tinygemsbreaks Brazil Potash Corp. (NYSE-American: GRO) Appoints Marcelo Lessa To Advisory Board

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) announced the appointment of Marcelo Lessa to its advisory board. Lessa, who brings over 30 years of agriculture finance and investment expertise including 16 years at the IFC/World Bank, will support Brazil Potash's construction financing strategy for its Autazes Project. His extensive experience in securing funding for major agricultural and infrastructure projects is expected to play a key role as the company advances development of its critical mineral potash asset.

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) ( ) is developing the Autazes Project to supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world's largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth, but it is vulnerable as it imported over 95% of its potash fertilizer in 2021, despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world's largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (), one of Brazil's largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products. With an initial planned annual potash production of up to 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash's management believes it could potentially supply approximately 20% of the current potash demand in Brazil. Management anticipates 100% of Brazil Potash's production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil's reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

