Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Identifies Matchday Monetization As Key Priority Amid Juve Stabia's Highest Home Attendance Of The Season

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) approach, just recorded the highest home attendance of the season for its S.S. Juve Stabia S.r.l football club,“The Second Team of Naples,” a significant milestone for the company. Its management continues to push for matchday monetization, a key driver for the 2025-26 season revenue-generation ( ).

On April 5, in a match against Salernitana, Juve Stabia posted a crowd of 7,000 fans, just 100 seats shy of a full sell-out given the stadium's 7,100 capacity. For the club, this attendance not only delivered a vibrant atmosphere but also showed passion for the game, which was a huge morale boost for the...

