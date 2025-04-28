MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) NEC DGDF Headquarters relocates to Zurich to accelerate growth and enhance management globally

NEC Corporation today announced the relocation of its Digital Government and Digital Finance (DGDF) Headquarters from Tokyo to Zürich, Switzerland, in August this year. Tomoki Kubo, Corporate EVP and President of NEC's DGDF Business Unit, will be appointed CEO of NEC DGDF Headquarters.

NEC is accelerating the growth of its DGDF business globally and strengthening its global operations and management through quicker decision-making and closer communication with its European subsidiaries and customers, especially with Avaloq, a Digital Finance subsidiary in Switzerland leading the growth of the DGDF business.

Following its relocation to Switzerland, the DGDF Headquarters aims to continue enhancing management processes throughout Europe and global markets everywhere.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of“Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at .

Source: NEC CorporationSectors: Cloud & Enterprise