Cairo's Madinaty And Katameya Dunes Golf Courses Set To Host 2025 Pan Arab Golf Championship From May 7-10

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Cairo is preparing to host the 2025 Pan Arab Golf Championship for Juniors and Ladies from May 7 to 10, utilising the courses at Madinaty Golf Club and Katameya Dunes Golf Club, the Arab Golf Federation and the Egyptian Golf Federation have announced.

In a joint statement, the federations outlined the tournament format and participating teams for the upcoming event. The championship schedule will commence with an opening ceremony on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Official competitions are set to begin on Thursday, May 8, concluding with a closing ceremony on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

More than 110 players representing 13 nations are confirmed to participate in the championship. The competing countries include Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, the Sultanate of Oman, Palestine, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, and the host nation, Egypt.

The organisers have confirmed the competition categories, which include: Ladies, Girls Under-16, Girls Under-13, Boys Under-18, Boys Under-16, and Boys Under-13. Responsibilities for hosting will be divided between the two venues; Katameya Dunes Golf Club will stage the Boys and Girls Under-13 categories, while Madinaty Golf Club will host the remaining five categories.

Regarding the format, team competitions will be held across all categories except for the Girls Under-13 group, which is being organised as a developmental experience. The competitions for Boys and Girls Under-13 will be contested over 36 holes. The other categories (Ladies, Girls U-16, Boys U-18, Boys U-16) will compete over 54 holes.

Omar Hisham Talaat Moustafa, President of the Egyptian Golf Federation, commented on the upcoming event:“We are just days away from the start of the Pan Arab Golf Championship for Juniors and Ladies, scheduled for May 7th, and we are all enthusiastic about hosting this significant event on the Arab Golf Federation calendar. We extend our gratitude to the Arab Golf Federation for their support, cooperation, and dedicated efforts to ensure the success of this event.”

He added,“This championship is the result of collaborative efforts between the Arab and Egyptian Federations to organize one of the premier tournaments for Arab amateur golfers across the Arab world.”

