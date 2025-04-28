Putin Announces Victory Day Ceasefire In Ukraine From May 7-11

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday a ceasefire in Ukraine from May 7 to May 11 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory over Axis powers in World War Two, known in Russia as Victory Day.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin had ordered the ceasefire to commence from midnight between May 7-8 and last until midnight between May 10-11.

“By decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Russia, President Vladimir Putin, based on humanitarian considerations, the Russian side declares a ceasefire on the days of the 80th anniversary of the Victory, from midnight 7-8 May until midnight 10-11 May,” the Kremlin statement read, adding that“during this period, all military operations cease.”

The announcement follows a brief unilateral ceasefire declared by Putin for Orthodox Easter approximately a week earlier. After that truce ended, Putin announced the resumption of fighting, accusing Kyiv of“exploiting civilian facilities for military purposes”. Russia's defence ministry stated its forces had strictly observed the Easter ceasefire and accused Ukraine of violating it.

Both Moscow and Kyiv exchanged accusations of violating the 30-hour Easter truce, which Ukraine had greeted with significant scepticism, proposing instead a longer 30-day ceasefire.

Putin told Russian state television correspondent Pavel Zarubin that Moscow held a“positive attitude” towards any peace initiatives and expected Kyiv to hold the same position, Russian news agency TASS reported. He reportedly described Ukraine's handling of the earlier truce initiative as“akin to a game”.

The Kremlin statement on Monday added a condition to the new ceasefire:“In the event of a violation of the ceasefire by the Ukrainian side, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will take an appropriate and effective response.”

The statement concluded by reiterating Russia's position:“The Russian side once again declares its readiness to conduct peace negotiations without preconditions, with the aim of eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and constructive interaction with international partners.”

Separately, US President Donald Trump told journalists on Sunday that he feels“deep disappointment” with Moscow stating he wanted Putin to stop the ceasefire with Ukraine while praising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as“calmer now” and aspiring to“conclude an agreement”. Trump was cited as saying his meeting with Zelensky on Saturday“went well” and that a“framework for reaching an agreement exists”.

Additionally, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US counterpart Marco Rubio had affirmed on Monday“the importance of consolidating the basic conditions for holding talks to agree on a path to lasting peace in Ukraine,” according to a Russian foreign ministry press statement.