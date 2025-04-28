Sudan Conflict, Bilateral Ties Dominate Talks Between Al-Sisi, Al-Burhan In Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and the Head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, discussed the ongoing war in Sudan and bilateral cooperation during talks in Cairo on Monday, the Egyptian presidency said.

Egyptian presidency spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that Al-Sisi and Al-Burhan held an initial closed meeting, followed by an expanded session including delegations from both countries. The discussions centred on strengthening bilateral cooperation and reviewed Egypt's potential contribution to efforts aimed at reconstructing and rehabilitating areas damaged by the conflict in Sudan.

El-Shennawy added that the talks covered continuing joint projects in vital sectors such as electricity linkage, railways, trade exchange, and cultural and scientific collaboration. Cooperation in health, agriculture, industry, and mining was also discussed, with the goal of achieving desired integration and optimising the use of both countries' potential.

The consultations also addressed“the latest field developments in Sudan, and the field progress achieved by the Sudanese Armed Forces in regaining control of the capital Khartoum,” the spokesperson noted. He said both leaders agreed on“the necessity of intensifying efforts to provide the necessary support and assistance to Sudanese residing in war zones.”

According to El-Shennawy, the meeting included an exchange of views on current regional situations, particularly concerning the Nile River basin and the Horn of Africa. He stated that“the visions of the two countries aligned due to the close link between the national security of both Egypt and Sudan.” An agreement was reached“to continue coordination and joint work to preserve the water security of the two states, reject unilateral measures in the Blue Nile basin, and apply international law to achieve common benefit for all sisterly nations in the Nile basin.”

Earlier on Monday, Sudan's Sovereign Council had confirmed Al-Burhan's arrival in Cairo for a one-day visit focused on bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

Al-Burhan previously met Al-Sisi in Cairo last November during the World Urban Forum.

At that time, Al-Burhan affirmed that the Sudanese army and people were“determined to preserve the state and its institutions and defeat the Rapid Support Forces.” He expressed his aspiration“to work on preparing for the stage of reconstructing the sectors of the Sudanese state in the post-war phase which will begin soon,” and hoped for“an effective role from brotherly and friendly countries to develop the urban community in the post-war phase.”