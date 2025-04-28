Unstable Weather To Affect Northeastern Regions On Monday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) -- Unstable weather conditions are expected to impact the northeastern regions of the Kingdom this afternoon, accompanied by warnings of flash floods and reduced visibility due to dust and fog.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, Monday's weather will be moderate across most areas, with medium- and high-altitude clouds forming over the eastern parts of the country. Localized showers are forecast in the northeastern Badia by the afternoon, intensifying during the evening hours and possibly accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Northwesterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming active over Badia areas, stirring dust.The Department warned of reduced horizontal visibility in the early morning hours due to fog over the northern highlands. It also cautioned against the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas in the northeastern Badia during the evening and night, and against further reductions in visibility caused by dust, particularly in Badia regions, where dust storms may develop.On Tuesday, the Kingdom will continue to experience moderate weather conditions, with moderate northwesterly winds that may become active at times.By Wednesday, a Khamasini weather system is expected to affect the country, causing a notable rise in temperatures by about 8 to 9 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average. The weather will be relatively hot in most regions and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some medium- and high-altitude clouds will appear, while southeasterly winds are forecast to be moderate to occasionally active, raising dust across many areas.Temperatures will drop significantly on Thursday, returning to their seasonal norms. The weather will remain generally moderate but dusty, with medium- and high-altitude clouds persisting. Winds will shift to moderate westerlies, sometimes becoming active.Maximum and minimum temperatures today are forecast to range between 26 C and 13 C in East Amman, and between 24 C and 11 C in West Amman. In the northern highlands, temperatures will vary between 22 C and 9 C, while in the Sharah highlands they will range between 23 C and 8 C.In Badia regions, temperatures are expected to reach between 29 C and 14 C, and in the plains between 26 C and 13 C. The northern Jordan Valley will see temperatures between 32 C and 16 C, while the southern Jordan Valley will experience higher temperatures ranging from 34 C to 21 C.In the Dead Sea area, temperatures are expected to range between 33 C and 20 C, and in the Gulf of Aqaba between 34 C and 19 C.