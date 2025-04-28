King Receives Bahrain Interior Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received Bahrain Interior Minister Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa on Monday at Al Husseiniya Palace.The interior minister conveyed King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's greetings to His Majesty, who asked the minister to express his best wishes to the Bahraini monarch.The meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Bahrain, as well as current developments in the region.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Interior Minister Mazen Farraya, and Bahrain's Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Khalifa bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa attended the meeting.