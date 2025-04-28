Fifth Third Recognized On Forbes List Of The World's Best Banks 2025

MENAFN - 3BL) CINCINNATI, April 28, 2025 /3BL/ - Fifth Third (Nasdaq: FITB) has been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks 2025 by Forbes and Statista Inc. The ranking recognizes the best banks in 34 countries based on an independent survey sample of more than 50,000 consumers.

"Fifth Third puts our customers at the center of what we do, and we continue to focus on our priorities of stability, profitability and growth – in that order. These priorities have positioned Fifth Third to be recognized as one of Forbes' World Best Banks 2025," said Jamie Leonard, chief operating officer at Fifth Third. "This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to earning consumer trust and addressing our clients' everyday financial needs."

The World's Best Banks list aims to showcase the banks across the world that provide guidance and transparency in the banking market and meet the needs of customers. All financial institutions (e.g., brick-and-mortar banks, online-only banks) offering a checking and/or savings account were considered in the study.

Survey participants evaluated banks where they have or previously had a checking or savings account on several criteria: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Customer Service, Digital Services and Financial Advice.

Based on the customer evaluations a score was calculated for each bank. In every country, the banks with the highest score in their respective countries were awarded.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation's highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

