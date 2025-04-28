Giving It Her Best Shot - Empowered Women Empower Others

Bernessa Nuria Ahmed, Women's Empowerment Network Leader and Regional Channel Manager for AME, from Ghana, speaks about the ripple effect of empowerment:

Q: What drives you?

Bernessa Nuria Ahmed: Aside from the fear of my mom scolding me and demanding a refund for all she spent on my education, it's my innate desire to succeed in anything I commit to. If I'm going to take a shot at something, you can be sure it will be my best shot. Excellence is my hallmark - that's what drives me.

Q: What societal issue lights a fire in you?

Bernessa Nuria Ahmed: Gender imbalance. Women want a fair chance in every situation, no matter where we find ourselves. We're not asking for an unfair advantage - absolutely not. We're simply asking for the playing field to be level.

Q: What have you learned from addressing gender imbalance?

Bernessa Nuria Ahmed: One of the most powerful lessons I've learned is how much our perspectives are shaped by deeply ingrained habits and assumptions - many of which we rarely question. We often navigate the world on autopilot, following patterns and unconscious biases absorbed over time.

This is especially true when it comes to gender roles and expectations. Recognizing this has taught me the importance of being intentional about challenging limiting beliefs and fostering an environment where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Q: How do you think empowering women affects the trajectory of society?

Bernessa Nuria Ahmed: Women are natural nurturers - they uplift those around them regardless of age, gender, race or background. When a woman feels empowered, she exudes confidence and strength, and that energy spreads. She becomes a catalyst for change. Others pick up on that energy.

So, once you empower a woman, you can be rest assured that the next generation of daughters will believe that they can - and they will. And the next generation of sons will believe that the daughters can too, and they will try their best not to get in their way but to support them in actually achieving their goals.

