Essity: Our Commitments To Sustainability

Every year, Essity publishes several Sustainability related publications, including our Annual report which contains sustainability information in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines for GRI Universal Standards.

At Essity , we are committed to improving hygiene and health while responsibly managing our environmental resources. Sustainability is well-integrated into our business, creating lasting value for both society and our shareholders.

We improve well-being for the benefit of people and society by providing essential hygiene and health solutions and support healthy and diverse ecosystems through responsible and sustainable management of natural resources.

Delivering sustainable innovation , improving hygiene and health outcomes, addressing user needs, generating commercial value, and promoting positive social and environmental sustainability promotes responsible practices , achieves commercial success, and delivers sustainable outcomes, creating value for all stakeholders.

Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time, and its global effects are far-reaching. One of Essity's overall ambitions is to be a business with net zero emissions by 2050.

Nearly half of Essity's greenhouse gas emissions come from our own production, and we're committed to changing that. To achieve net zero by 2050, we're harnessing the power of digitalization, embracing low-carbon materials, and driving sustainable production and resource-efficient design across our value chain.

Between 2005 and 2024, we reduced greenhouse gas emissions per ton produced by 25%, in part because of our M-Save and E-Save programs. We have also made major investments in state-of-the-art technology, such as heat and fiber recovery, and improved process controls and equipment. Learn more from our Annual Report 2024

This crucial step forward will help reduce our emissions, and through collaboration and transparency of knowledge, we will benefit all our stakeholders.

To learn more, download the 2024 Essity Annual Report