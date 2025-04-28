Complimentary Webinar: Understanding The EU CSRD: Building A Robust And Value-Creating CSRD Sustainability Report

Understanding the EU CSRD: Building a Robust and Value-creating CSRD Sustainability Report

Many companies familiar with creating voluntary sustainability reporting may be operating under assumptions that CSRD is simply integrating a new standard. But creating a CSRD-compliant sustainability report can be challenging for even the most ESG-savvy companies. Doing so requires a solid understanding of both the CSRD regulation and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), which outline all disclosure requirements, and well-organized data management, report preparation, and approval process. Keep in mind that the CSRD report might need to meet increasing levels of reporting assurance requirements over time.

We will discuss how to best leverage the data produced during the process to enhance your sustainability roadmap towards long-term growth and value creation. And we'll focus on:



Transition planning from voluntary to compliance-based reporting

Understanding the scope and extent of CSRD sustainability reporting

Planning for reporting over a phase-in timeline

Integrated reporting processes Early lessons learned from 2025 reporters

