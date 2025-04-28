Nasdaq IR Intelligence Macro Trends Report: March 2025 Insights

Nasdaq IR Intelligence has visibility into approximately $35 trillion of near real-time trading insight, including who was behind daily capital flows. Leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our team details macro trends as of March 2025. Some key takeaways include:



Equities experienced an upward trend, driven by earnings growth and optimism surrounding federal policies

Earnings growth extended beyond the Magnificent Seven, with significant gains observed in large-cap stocks

The Federal Reserve maintained its interest rates without alteration Equity valuations have faced downward pressure as tariff-related headlines provided institutional investors with a catalyst for strategic derisking

