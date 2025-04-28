Subaru Of America And Operation Warm® Win 2025 Gold Halo Award For Best Direct Service Initiative

MENAFN - 3BL) CAMDEN, N.J., April 28, 2025 /3BL/ - Subaru of America, Inc. and Operation Warm® today announced that they were honored with the 2025 Gold Halo Award for Best Direct Service Initiative . Presented by Engage for Good, the Halo Awards celebrate the most innovative and effective partnerships between companies and nonprofits, highlighting initiatives that go beyond good intentions to deliver measurable impact for both business and society.

Through this ongoing partnership, Subaru and Operation Warm provided brand-new coats, shoes, and socks to over 150,000 children in 2024, visiting homeless shelters and support agencies at coordinated gifting events. Nationwide, more than 630 Subaru retailers took part in the events as part of the Subaru Loves to Help® initiative, offering physical warmth, emotional comfort, and building a strong sense of community. The partnership reflects both organizations' commitment to creating positive, lasting change, as Subaru continues its mission to be More than a Car Company ® and Operation Warm delivers More Than a Coat®, focusing on comprehensive support, confidence, and hope.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "We are proud to be recognized for our partnership with Operation Warm, an organization that inspires our devotion to helping those in urgent need. Every child deserves to feel safe and protected, and these clothing donations are just one way to comfort those who need it most. None of this would be possible without our dedicated retailers and their relationships in communities across the country. We look forward to building upon our historic support of more than 900,000 children and adults in urgent need situations, continuing to spread love, comfort, and confidence.”

Operation Warm is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering warmth, confidence, and hope by utilizing the powerful gift of brand-new coats and other essential clothing items to empower children and families in need. For over 25 years, Operation Warm has served over 6 million children in over 4,000 communities nationwide.

Grace Sica, Executive Director, Operation Warm :“Being honored with this award in our second year of partnership with Subaru says a lot about the impact we are making together. We see it reflected so often in kids' smiling faces and parents' tears; these coats, socks, and shoes offer so much more than physical warmth, they deliver emotional support. We're grateful for this award and proud to amplify our reach, deepen our commitment, and help even more people moving forward.”

The Halo Awards were presented at Engage for Good's 2025 Halo Awards Gala on April 24, 2025.

To learn more about Operation Warm, visit and for more information about the Subaru Loves to Help initiative, visit subaru/help .

###

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. , the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit href="" subar . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and YouTube .

About Operation Warm

Operation Warm is a respected national nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering warmth, confidence, and hope among underserved children through essential programs that connect them to vital community resources. For over 25 years, Operation Warm and our esteemed supporters have utilized the powerful gift of brand-new coats and other essential clothing items to empower children and families in need. Our mission reaches beyond providing warmth; we strive to connect underserved kids to community resources needed to thrive. Together, we are transforming lives and making a lasting impact on communities across the nation. To get involved, visit .

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

...

Adam Leiter

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-8668

...