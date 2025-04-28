Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets ICRC Director-General

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met here on Monday with Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) HE Pierre Krahenbuhl.

The meeting, on the sidelines of the 2025 Global Security Forum, addressed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the ICRC and ways to foster them, particularly in the field of humanitarian affairs.

The agenda also included issues of shared concern, particularly in the field of humanitarian aid in Gaza and Sudan.

During the meeting, HE Krahenbuhl stressed the importance of the State of Qatar's role in supporting humanitarian diplomacy.