Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Palestinian Interior Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, met Monday with the Interior Minister of the State of Palestine, HE Ziad Hab Al Reeh, on the margin of the 2025 Global Security Forum (GSF).



The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.



During the meeting, both sides stressed the need for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as well as swift, secure, and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid across the Strip.