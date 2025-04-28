Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Of Pakistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Monday a phone call from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the call, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to strengthen and advance them. They also addressed the latest developments in the crisis between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of India and explored ways to resolve it through diplomacy.

In this context, HE the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full support for all efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India and resolving outstanding issues between the two countries through dialogue and peaceful means.