Kingdom Of The Netherlands National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend heartfelt congratulations to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and to the people of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on the occasion of Koningsdag.

The United States and the Netherlands share a longstanding partnership that dates back to 1782, when the Netherlands first recognized the sovereignty of the United States. Our nations have long worked together to strengthen security and defend our shared values, and we continue in this partnership to this day. Today, the United States and the Netherlands continue to drive efforts to protect our nations and bolster alliance capabilities. We commend the Netherlands for hosting this year’s NATO summit in The Hague.

We are proud to share deep cultural ties and a long history of friendship with the Netherlands, including over five million Americans and six Presidents who celebrate their Dutch heritage. Our growing cooperation in the areas of science and technology highlight the collaborative and innovative spirit that defines our relationship and our ongoing work to enrich the lives of citizens on both sides of the Atlantic.

On this festive occasion, we wish the people of the Netherlands a fijne Koningsdag!