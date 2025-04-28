Targeting Companies And Vessels Supporting The Houthis

Today, the United States is sanctioning three vessels and their owners for supporting the Iran-backed Houthis by delivering refined petroleum products to a Houthi-controlled port.

The United States is committed to disrupting the Houthis’ illicit revenue generation, financial facilitators, and suppliers as part of our whole-of-government approach to eliminating threats to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

The U.S. Department of State designated Ansarallah as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, effective February 16, 2024. On March 4, 2025, the Department of State announced the re-designation of Ansarallah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended. Today’s action is being taken pursuant to the counterterrorism authority Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, and builds on OFAC’s numerous actions targeting Houthi leaders, illicit revenue generation, financial facilitators, and suppliers. For more information, please refer to Treasury’s press release.