Secretary Rubio's Call With Belizean Prime Minister Briceño

2025-04-28 02:01:12

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Prime Minister John Briceño to reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-Belizean partnership and congratulate him on his March 12 election.  He recognized Belize’s significant efforts to counter illegal immigration, support Haitian security efforts, and combat transnational organized crime.

Secretary Rubio and Prime Minister Briceño discussed tariffs and Belizean commitment and engagement with both the ICJ and Guatemala regarding the Sarstoon River.  Secretary Rubio thanked Belize for its efforts as part of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to Haiti.  Additionally, Secretary Rubio committed to working with Prime Minister Briceño to strengthen the investment climate for U.S. firms in Belize.

The call concluded with both leaders expressing their commitment to deepen the strong and cooperative relationship between the United States and Belize.

