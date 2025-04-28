UNSC Grants Muttaqi Travel Exemption For Qatar Trip

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The UN Security Council's Sanctions Committee has granted a one-week travel exemption to Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

In a statement, the powerful UN body said the Security Council Committee established pursuant to Resolution 1988 (2011) approved a travel ban exemption for Muttaqi (TAi.026) regarding his visit to Doha from 27 April to 4 May for meetings with government officials.

On 21 March 2025, the Security Council Committee had approved a travel ban exemption for Muttaqi regarding his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 23 March to 10 April to perform Umrah.

Muttaqi is scheduled to travel to Doha, the capital of Qatar, where he will hold talks with officials of that country on bilateral relations.

sa/mud