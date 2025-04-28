Iran Port Blast Toll Rises To 40 Dead, Over 1,000 Injured

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The death toll from a massive explosion at a bustling port in Iran has mounted to 40, with the number of the injured surpassing 1,000.

The huge blast took place at the Shahid Rajaee Port, which is the largest commercial port near the southern city of Bandar Abbas.

The head of emergency management in Hormozgan province said:“The cause of the incident was the explosion of containers that were not properly sealed.”

According to IRNA, 40 people have been confirmed dead, and more than 1,000 have been injured so far in the incident.

