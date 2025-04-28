47 Afghans Freed From Pakistani Jails Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 47 more Afghan citizens have returned to their homeland after being released from prisons in Pakistan.

The ministry, citing border officials in Kandahar's Spin Boldak town, wrote on X the 47 Afghans, who spent one to two days in jails, had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

