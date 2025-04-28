UN Pledges Continued Aid To Afghan Returnees

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations on Monday promised continued assistance to Afghan returnees in clean water, healthcare and other areas.

In a statement, the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MoRRD) said Minister Mullah Mohammad Younus Akhundzada met UN Special Representative Roza Otunbayeva.

At the meeting, the diplomat said the UN would continue providing assistance to Afghan returnees in areas such as clean water supply, healthcare and other sectors.

The acting minister said:“We appreciate ongoing cooperation from UNAMA, which has provided us support at challenging times. Work on constructing clean water supply networks in townships for returning refugees will begin as soon as possible.”

Akhundzada urged Otunbayeva to pay attention to the execution of fundamental and public-interest projects in addition to humanitarian aid.

All UNAMA activities be coordinated with the ministry to ensure responsibilities were properly discharged and all citizens gained access to balanced development, he suggested.

At the end of the meeting, both sides emphasised on continued cooperation.

