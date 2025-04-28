36M Afs Health Centres Inaugurated In Helmand

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Six health centres have been set up at a cost of 36 million afghanis in southern Helmand province, an official announced on Monday.

Funded by the Afghan Health Institute (AHI), three health centres were established at a cost of 18 million afghanis in Sangin district, Public Health Director Maulvi Fazli Ahmad Shafi told the inaugural ceremony.

He said the remaining three centres were built in Kajaki district, with each facility costing six million afghanis.

“The health centres will mainly focus on maternal and child health, as well as the treatment of malnourished children. They will help address many of the longstanding health challenges faced by residents in these areas,” Shafi hoped.

He noted a total of 15 such health facilities were planned across different districts of Helmand. So far, six have been completed and inaugurated, while work on the remaining is ongoing.

Meanwhile, residents of both districts voiced satisfaction with the establishment of the new health centres.

Abdul Qayyum, a resident of the Charkhakan area of Sangin, said:“Our area is large and densely populated. One health centre cannot meet the needs of everyone. We request additional health centres be built.”

Asadullah, hailing from the Haji Khel area of Kajaki district, said:“Previously, we faced many challenges. The maternal and child health centre inaugurated today will help resolve some of our major problems.”

The inauguration of these six health centres comes as residents of remote parts of Helmand continue to face significant difficulties accessing healthcare services.

