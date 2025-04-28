Climate Change Threatens Livelihoods In Daikundi

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILI (Pajhwok): Climate change has inflicted a devastating impact on central Daikundi, a mountainous province in central Afghanistan.

Once fertile and productive, its lands are now dry and cracked, and its farmers-who once relied on predictable weather and steady rainfall-look to the sky in vain.

Their hopes for a successful harvest diminish with each passing day.

In a province where agriculture is the primary livelihood, erratic weather patterns, prolonged droughts, and unseasonal temperature shifts have created severe challenges.

Fruit trees, once a symbol of sustenance and economic stability, have withered. Crops have been lost to unexpected frosts and scorching heat, leaving farmers grappling with uncertainty and hardship.

Farmers: Watching livelihoods fade

Mohammad Akbar Haiderif, a local farmer, expressed his despair to Pajhwok Afghan News.“In the past, water was abundant. We didn't even need irrigation schedules-we watered our crops whenever necessary. Winters brought heavy snow, and spring rains followed. But now, there's no sign of snow or rain. This year, neither season delivered the precipitation we need.”

He gestures to the dry, crumbling soil beneath him.“Our only hope this year was our fruit trees. But almonds and other fruits were destroyed by untimely cold. The land that once fed us now weighs us down.”

Haiderif explained that farming has always been central to the people of Daikundi, who rely on God-and the fruit of their labor-to survive. But declining rainfall and erratic weather have placed their livelihoods in peril, and meeting even basic family expenses has become a challenge.

He called on the government to take action and implement sustainable strategies to combat climate change.

Another farmer, Shayar, shared his concerns with a heavy heart.“We used to have many springs and water sources, but now they've all dried up. No matter how hard we work, we can't find enough water to irrigate our crops. In the past, a farmer could easily harvest 500 seers of wheat. Now, with this drought, we can barely get 50.”

According to Shayar, poverty is rising rapidly, and if the situation does not improve, mass migration from Daikundi may be inevitable.

Experts: Climate change now a crisis

Environmental expert Arif Muzhda describes the situation as a“disaster.”

“Reduced rainfall and dried-up springs have severely impacted agriculture and livestock,” he said.“In the past, most wells and springs had sufficient water. Today, many have gone completely dry.”

He emphasized the broader implications of these changes: economic instability, declining health standards, and potential displacement.“Climate change affects the entire ecosystem. Droughts, irregular rainfall, and temperature extremes increase the risk of pests and crop diseases. People are under immense economic stress.”

Muzhda stressed that while Afghanistan has contributed little to the global causes of climate change, it is among the countries suffering the most severe consequences.

He warned that some parts of Daikundi could become uninhabitable within the next decade if current trends continue.

Districts such as Miramor, Shahristan, Neili, Pato, Bandar, and Khedir are at high risk of running out of drinking water. He urged authorities to implement adaptation strategies-such as planting drought-resistant crops, greening arid zones, and improving soil resilience-to help the province withstand worsening conditions.

Officials acknowledge the crisis

Mohammad Ebrahim Sharifi, head of Daikundi's Environmental Protection Department, noted that the province is particularly vulnerable due to its central, landlocked geography.

“Untimely rain, drought, temperature fluctuations, floods, avalanches, and pests-all these are consequences of climate change,” he explained.“More than 50 percent of water sources have dried up.”

While exact data is not available, assessments show rainfall in the 2024–2025 hydrological year has declined by 40–50 percent compared to last year. This decline, coupled with shifting precipitation patterns, has slashed crop yields and devastated the agricultural economy.

Disaster Management: Local and International Efforts

Ali Anwar Faheem, head of coordination and public relations at Daikundi's Disaster Management Department, confirmed that rainfall had dropped to an unprecedented low this year.

“In cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the National Disaster Management Authority, we've conducted assessments in most parts of the province,” he said.“Our findings confirm that Daikundi is among the provinces most affected by climate change.”

Faheem added that these findings have been shared with national and international organizations to attract support for intervention projects. The department, within its limited capacity, is focusing on preventive measures and providing emergency aid.

He also noted that long-term disaster risk reduction projects are underway, with the support of national and international organizations.

