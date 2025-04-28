Nearly 100,000 Afghans Deported In 26 Days: IOM

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Nearly 100,000 Afghan returning refugees have been recorded in just past 26 days and more resources are needed to assist them, the International Organizations for Migration (IOM) said on Monday.

The deadline set for the deportation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan expired on March 31. Now, Afghan families in large numbers are being forcibly deported from Pakistan daily.

In its X handle, IOM wrote that it has registered 100,000 Afghan deportees from Pakistan from April 4.

It said their teams and other humanitarian aid agencies are working to provide emergency assistance and essential services to returning Afghans.

“Needs are increasing rapidly and more resources are urgently needed”: the report added.

Previously, IOM called for immediate provision of additional financial assistance to manage the needs of returning refugees.

hz/ma