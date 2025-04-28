India Blocks 16 Pakistani Youtube Channels

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): India has banned at least 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for what the country called“disseminating provocative and sensitive content”, says a media report.

The channels are Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News, and Geo News, the Indian Express reported.

A source said the decision was taken on the wake of the attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, and recommendations were made by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

All these 16 channels have 63.08 million followers.

“Dawn News TV is one of the leading news channels of Pakistan and has 1.96 million followers, Samaa TV channel has 12.7 m followers, Irshad Bhatti channel has 827 k followers, Ary news channel has 14.6 m followers, Bol news channel has 7.85m followers, Raftar channel has 804k followers, The Pakistan Reference channel has 288k followers,” a source said.

If one tries to access these channels, they can see the following message,“This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order.

