Balkh Industrialists Want Import Of Similar Goods Banned

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Industrialists in northern Balkh province have asked the government to ban the imports of goods locally produced in order to save their business from collapse.

The industrialists held a meeting“Consultation Meeting with Small and Medium Traders/Entrepreneurs” in Mazar-i-Sharif, in which more than 200 traders and industrialists from various sectors participated.

Industrialists attending the meeting, organized by the Trade Liaison Office (TLO), described the import of goods similar to domestic products and high electricity prices as major obstacles to their work and called on the government to take serious measures in this regard.

The head of a shoe and footwear factory in Balkh, Nematullah Oryakhel, said that his business had declined compared to the past because goods similar to his products were being imported from abroad despite being of poor quality and the imports had ruined their business.

He said the imports of similar and low quality goods were banned, many young people would be provided with job opportunities and the country's economy and industry would also grow.

Abdul Manan, head of another factory, also said that domestic products were of better quality than imported goods, but the fact that they were sold at a lower price had caused problems for their business.

In the past, he recalled, locally produced goods were exported to some countries, but now their exports had been stopped and their businesses were also facing collapse.

Abdul Manan urged the government to ban imported goods similar to domestic products and to solve the problem of electricity shortages in factories.

Meanwhile, head of the liaison office, Sayedur Rahman Niazi, said that the meeting was held to listen to the problems and suggestions of traders and industrialists and find solutions to their problems.

He said that about 220 small and medium-sized business industrialists from various sectors participated in the meeting, including 80 women.

Meanwhile, head of the Balkh Chamber of Industries and Mines, Imamuddin Sanayeezada, said that such consultative meetings contributed to the growth of the industry and the economic development of the country.

According to his information, there are currently 1,700 small, medium and large factories operating in Balkh.

On the other hand, the deputy head of the Balkh Department of Industry and Commerce, Nasir Ahmad Niazi, assured the traders and industrialists of his support.

He said:“The Balkh Department of Industry and Commerce is committed to solving the problems of traders and industrialists, maintaining security and defending their rights, and has always tried to find solutions to their problems in a timely manner.”

