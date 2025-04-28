Afghan, Iranian Officials Talk Economic Cooperation, Refugees

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): An Afghan delegation visiting Iran has discussed economic cooperation and resolving problems of Afghan refugees with Iranian officials.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Mawlawi Sadri Azam Osmani led a delegation to Iran yesterday to participate in the 7th International Exhibition of Iran's Export Capabilities (Iran Expo), which kicked off on Monday.

A statement from the ministry said the Afghan delegation discussed economic cooperation and resolving problems of Afghan refugees with Mohammad Reza Bahrami, the head of South Asian Affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Osmani said:“The Islamic Emirate is trying to pave the way for the dignified return of refugees with the cooperation of Iran.”

The statement said that during the meeting, the two sides also discussed agro-industrial cooperation, investment in agricultural products, and strengthening the private sector.

Bahrami expressed satisfaction with the current situation between the two countries and said that he had also consulted with the acting Minister of Refugees of Afghanistan, Maulvi Abdul Kabir, on the legalization and repatriation of refugees.

ma