Leadership In Action: Max Roix Promoted To Advisor For Viking M&A's Florida Division

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Roix, a Florida native, joined Viking M&A with an extensive background in business management, entrepreneurship, and transaction advisory. Since his start at Viking, Roix has played a necessary role in facilitating several high-profile deals. His contributions have consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the transaction process and an unwavering dedication to client success.

"I'm truly proud of all that Max has accomplished at Viking. He has absolutely earned this promotion, and we are thrilled to recognize his hard work," commented Larry Lawson, II, President of Viking's Florida Division. "Max's entrepreneurial background and client-first approach have been instrumental in supporting his colleagues in guiding business owners through one of the most significant decisions of their lives."

Roix brings a unique combination of hands-on experience as a former business owner and advanced academic credentials, holding a bachelor's degree in business management and a master's degree in business administration from Florida State University. His leadership roles, entrepreneurial ventures, and two and a half years invested as a Viking M&A Associate Advisor have shaped his ability to guide clients with empathy, strategic insight, and a solutions-driven mindset.

As a Viking M&A Advisor, Roix will continue working closely with buyers and sellers across various industries, offering expertise in business valuations, financial analysis, transaction negotiations, and exit strategy development. His focus remains on delivering seamless and successful outcomes for Viking's lower middle market clients.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast U.S. The firm has successfully sold over 900 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the market value. Visit to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.

