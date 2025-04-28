Vessi Appoints Lorrin Pascoe As Chief Marketing Officer To Accelerate Global Brand Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Pascoe joins the team with over 20 years of experience and a proven track record of building category-defining brands and leading high-impact marketing strategies across the consumer goods landscape. In his new role, Pascoe will oversee Vessi's marketing strategy, brand storytelling, community engagement and digital marketing efforts as the company continues to scale its presence and deepen its relationship with its growing community.

"Lorrin's unique blend of creative vision and data-driven leadership makes him the perfect person to help shape the next chapter of Vessi," said Andy Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Vessi. "His passion for purpose-led brands and deep expertise in omnichannel marketing will be instrumental as we continue to redefine what it means to be a modern, mission-driven brand."

Prior to joining Vessi, Pascoe held senior marketing roles at KOHO, Sonos and Adidas, where he led transformative campaigns, built strong brand communities and delivered sustainable business growth.

"Having always had a deep personal connection with water, be it the ocean, rivers, or rain, discovering Vessi was almost life-changing for me, by unlocking the fun of wet weather," said Pascoe. "I'm excited to help lead the brand into its next chapter - scaling with intention, connecting deeply with consumers, and amplifying the values that have made Vessi so beloved by its community."

The executive appointment marks a new milestone in Vessi's journey as the company continues to expand its reach, launch new product innovations and invest in customer-first initiatives that reflect its core values.

About Vessi Footwear Ltd.

Vessi Footwear Ltd. was founded in Vancouver, BC, in 2018. With one goal in mind – to inspire happiness in the rain, Vessi has redefined the way people experience wet weather. Vessi has become the go-to brand for waterproof comfort. Today, Vessi continues to create products that enable you to turn rainy days into opportunities to do more in comfort and style.

SOURCE Vessi