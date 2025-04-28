The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Willeam A. Choby, DMD As A 2025 Dentist Of The Year

A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD), Dr. Choby furthered his education with a General Practice residency, serving as Chief Dental Resident at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. He also earned a Master of Public Administration (MPA), which allows him to address oral health challenges from a policy perspective. His master's thesis, Licensure and the Dental Market, has stimulated dialogue across various state boards of dentistry.

In his thesis, Dr. Choby examines the impact of licensure requirements on the accessibility and quality of dental care, exploring whether regulatory measures serve as protective mechanisms for patients or barriers to entry that limit market competition. His research contributes to the ongoing debate about how licensure affects service availability and affordability.

Abstract from Licensure and the Dental Market:

The dental profession is highly regulated with licensure being the principal means of professional entry control. This thesis examines whether dental licensure primarily serves to protect the public by ensuring quality care or if it acts as a barrier to market entry, thereby restricting competition and potentially increasing costs for patients. The study explores historical licensing frameworks, economic implications of licensure on dental service pricing, and the mobility of dental professionals across state lines. Findings suggest that while licensure contributes to standardized care, it also limits the number of practicing dentists, potentially reducing access to affordable dental services. The research calls for a balanced approach to regulation that maintains patient safety while also encouraging greater availability of dental professionals. The ongoing discourse surrounding licensure reform remains critical in shaping the future of the dental market.

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Choby is an active member of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI), where he holds a Diplomate (DICOI) designation, and a Fellow of the International College of Cranio-Mandibular Orthopedics (FICCMO). Frequently sought for his expertise on public health matters, peer review, and malpractice cases, he has testified in court and participated in numerous sworn depositions.

Committed to a patient-centered philosophy, Dr. Choby emphasizes a collaborative approach: "Teamwork between the dentist, patients, and their financial abilities, along with other health professionals, is essential for achieving optimal care," he explains. His dedication extends beyond dentistry-he is a published author, history enthusiast, and reenactor of George Washington at community events.

Looking ahead, Dr. Choby plans to continue practicing implant dentistry, consulting on legal and public health matters, and leveraging his MPA to influence policies that benefit both dental professionals and patients.

