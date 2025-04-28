Trucent presents TruFA®-a clear, sustainable fatty acid, domestically sourced and produced, now officially trademarked and spec-ready.

Trucent Renewable Chemicals, Rethinking Oleochemistry in Van Wert, Ohio

TruFA® is now a registered trademark-offering a certified, spec-ready alternative to TOFA that's domestically sourced and U.S. produced.

- Bill Hayes, VP of Trucent Renewable Chemicals

VAN WERT, OH, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trucent Renewable Chemicals Secures TruFA® Trademark

Strengthening Its Position as a Leader in Sustainable Fatty Acids

Trucent Renewable Chemicals LLC (TRC), a leader in renewable oleochemicals, is pleased to announce that TruFA® is now an officially registered trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This milestone solidifies TruFA as a distinctive, high-performance fatty acid for a growing range of applications.

TruFA is the flagship brand in TRC's portfolio of sustainably produced fatty acids and is marketed as the definitive alternative to TOFA. Traditional Tall Oil Fatty Acids (TOFA) have long been a key raw material in industrial applications, but TruFA offers a sustainable, high-quality alternative with comparable or superior performance across multiple industries.

“Securing the TruFA trademark is an exciting step in TRC's journey,” said Bill Hayes, Vice President of Trucent Renewable Chemicals.“From its early development through rigorous R&D, production, and commercialization, TruFA has evolved into a novel fatty acid that delivers exceptional value across multiple industries. Trademarking TruFA reinforces our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality in renewable chemistry.”

TruFA fatty acids are engineered for high-performance applications, offering a sustainable, drop-in alternative for industries such as lubricants, coatings, polymers, and beyond. TRC continues to invest in research and development to expand its application potential and further optimize its impact.

For more information about TruFA and Trucent Renewable Chemicals, please visit

About Trucent Renewable Chemicals

Trucent Renewable Chemicals (TRC), a manufacturer of oleochemicals, operates a state-of-the-art facility in Van Wert, Ohio. TRC's proprietary biocatalytic splitting technology produces high-quality fatty acids from a variety of renewable vegetable oils, significantly reducing energy consumption. Designed to meet the technical needs of industries such as coatings, polymers, and food-grade applications, TRC products deliver exceptional quality and superior sustainability benefits.

