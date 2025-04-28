Modern Heart And Vascular Institute Opens New Clinic In Spring, Texas

Modern Heart and Vascular Opens a New Office in Spring, TX

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute, Cardiology Practice, Opens New Clinic in Spring, Texas

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute has announced the opening of its newest clinic in Spring , Texas, located at 16422B Stuebner Airline Rd, B, Spring, TX 77379. This expansion is part of the institute's ongoing mission to increase access to high-quality cardiovascular care across the Greater Houston area.The Spring clinic will offer a wide range of cardiovascular services, including preventive care, diagnostics, and treatment for complex heart and vein conditions. The facility is designed to provide patients with a comfortable and efficient experience supported by advanced technology and expert medical care.Dr. Mayank Agarwal , a board-certified adult cardiologist, will be seeing patients and providing services at the new Spring location.“Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is proud to bring comprehensive adult cardiology services to the Spring community,” said Dr. Mayank Agarwal.“The focus is on prevention, early detection, and personalized treatment plans to support long-term heart health.”The team of physicians at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is dedicated to delivering expert, patient-centered cardiovascular care across multiple locations.“The 'Patients First' philosophy continues to guide every step at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute,” said Dr. Rajiv Agarwal.“With the addition of this new clinic in Spring, more patients will have convenient access to top-tier heart and vascular services.”The clinic accepts most major insurance plans, including commercial insurance, Medicare, and Medicare replacement options. The facility is equipped with modern amenities to ensure comfort and convenience for all patients.For more information about Modern Heart and Vascular Institute or to schedule an appointment at the Spring clinic, visit or call 832-644-8930.The opening of the Spring clinic marks another significant step in expanding access to specialized cardiovascular care throughout the Greater Houston area.

