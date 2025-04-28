USA Vein Clinics Invites Public To Free 'Glow And Flow' Lunch Events For Vein Health Education

Healthy legs start with knowledge. The public is invited to get answers from vein experts at a free "Glow & Flow" lunch. Easy to RSVP.

USA Vein Clinics offers free local sessions with experts to answer vein care questions. Insights and a gift for booking a check-up are also offered.

- Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO of USA Vein Clinics

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- USA Vein Clinics , a national leader in minimally invasive vein treatments, announces its spring "Glow and Flow" initiative, featuring free informational lunch events across the country. Held at local USA Vein Clinics offices, these events offer an opportunity for people to learn about vein health from skilled vein specialists while enjoying a complimentary lunch in a relaxed setting.

Vein disease affects over 25 million adults in the United States, often leading to painful symptoms like leg pain and swelling. Left untreated, it can result in serious health complications. The "Glow and Flow" events are designed for anyone experiencing these symptoms, concerned about the appearance of their veins, or simply wishing to learn more about maintaining healthy circulation.

“Many people have questions about their vein health but may not know where to start," said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO of USA Vein Clinics. "Our 'Glow and Flow' complimentary lunch events provide a comfortable environment to get valuable information directly from vein experts. We aim to empower people to understand their vein health and take proactive steps towards improved circulation."

As an added benefit, attendees who schedule a follow-up consultation or vein screening during the event will receive a complimentary pair of high-quality compression socks, which are known to support healthy circulation.

USA Vein Clinics is a leader in minimally invasive vein treatments, utilizing the latest technology. Accredited by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) for vascular testing, the organization demonstrates a commitment to high-quality patient care across its 168 clinics in key markets-including Illinois, Texas, Florida, California, Utah, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, Georgia, Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and the Washington area, making vein expert vein care accessible close to home.

To view the full schedule of“Glow and Grow” events, find participating clinics, and RSVP, please visit the USA Vein Clinics' Eventbrite page or call 224-661-1824.



About USA Vein Clinics

USA Vein Clinics is the largest network of vein treatment centers in the United States, with over 168 clinics nationwide. Their team of experienced cardiovascular surgeons and interventional radiologists perform a variety of minimally invasive treatments to meet individual patient needs, including Endovenous Laser Vein Treatment (EVLT), Clarivein®, Varithena, VenaSeal, Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA), and ultrasound- guided sclerotherapy treatments.

News Center

USA Vein Clinics

+1 224-433-3291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.