Tijuana Sewage Crisis: Vetcomm CEO Kate Monroe Calls For Urgent Action To Protect Military Personnel In San Diego

- VetComm CEO Kate MonroeSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the Tijuana sewage crisis continues to endanger San Diego's environment, public health and economy, VetComm CEO Kate Monroe is raising urgent concerns about the impact on America's service members training in contaminated waters. With raw sewage from Mexico flowing into the United States through the Tijuana River for decades, Monroe is calling for swift and comprehensive action to protect those who serve the nation.Recent visits from federal officials, including EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin's Earth Day tour of affected facilities and meetings with Mexican authorities, have brought renewed attention to the crisis. However, Monroe warns that the situation remains dire for military personnel, particularly Navy SEALs, who are exposed to hazardous conditions during training."We started to wonder why so many SEALs had claims for stomach issues, cancers and skin conditions," Monroe said. "Our investigation revealed that the Tijuana sewage problem is causing IBS, GERD, cancers, skin conditions and a litany of other illnesses. Many who don't make it through SEAL training aren't failing physically-they're getting sick from training in stagnant, contaminated water. This is a FEMA-level crisis, and it's going to cost billions to make reparations for what these veterans have endured."Monroe and VetComm, an organization dedicated to helping veterans receive VA disability compensation, have become leading advocates for service members affected by the crisis. She has taken her message to the national media , urging public officials to prioritize the health and safety of military personnel.Despite welcoming the EPA's renewed focus, Monroe expressed disappointment that Zeldin did not meet with her during his San Diego visit, despite prior commitments."Ignoring voices like mine does a disservice to the entire veteran community," she stated. "If you're coming to San Diego to address this crisis, you need to hear it directly from those most affected."She is calling for immediate changes to military training practices, including relocating hazardous exercises away from contaminated waters and investing in safe, alternative training environments. She also urges policymakers to hold Mexico accountable and to ensure that cleanup efforts are comprehensive and sustained.About VetComm:VetComm is a veteran-first organization specializing in comprehensive Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claim support services, offering step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VetComm's claim advocates help veterans draft, file and respond to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to address veterans' unique need, VetComm ensures continuous, personalized support throughout the entire VA claims process and beyond, empowering veterans to confidently access the compensation and services they are owed from their service.

