Island Fin Poké Co. Celebrates Earth Day With Global Partnership And Creative Initiatives

Earth Day serves as a day of commemoration and inspiration for Island Fin to motivate others to enact meaningful change.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nationally recognized poké franchise Island Fin Poké Co. strives to keep environmental sustainability a primary responsibility alongside serving up delicious, Hawaiian-inspired poké. While the poké franchise implements eco-friendly initiatives year-round, Earth Day serves as a day of commemoration and inspiration for Island Fin to motivate others to enact meaningful change.For Earth Day this year, Island Fin partnered with The Ocean Cleanup, a nonprofit environmental engineering organization based in The Netherlands that combats oceanic waste through cutting-edge technology. On Earth Day, Tuesday, April 22, Island Fin donated $1 to The Ocean Cleanup for every Dole Soft Servethey sold. Through this fundraiser and partnership, Island Fin not only supported a critical cause but also inspired their guests to become involved.Beyond Earth Day, Island Fin prioritizes serving their guests fresh, sustainably sourced ingredients in every bowl. Earlier this year, Island Fin introduced Coho Salmon to their menu. A species of salmon native to the Pacific Ocean, Coho Salmon have a tightness and strength to their scales which makes them immune to sea lice and ISA virus, meaning they require no chemical treatments and are a true boat-to-bowl source of protein at Island Fin. Growing twice as fast as other salmon species, Coho spend less time in the seawater of the Pacific Ocean and are transported by boat rather than plane, resulting in lower CO2 emissions and less negative environmental impact overall.Following“The Island Fin Way,” Island Fin is dedicated to sourcing and providing premium products and ingredients for guests. From using Earth Cups, a compostable cup alternative to traditional plastic cups, to ensuring the food they serve is always fresh, locally sourced and gluten-free, Island Fin is spearheading environmental initiatives year-round and leading the way for other fast-casual franchises.To learn more about Island Fin Poké Co., visit IslandFinPoke .About Island Fin Poké Co.Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has 22 locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké Co. was ranked #29 on the 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchises list by Entrepreneur Magazine, listed in Fast Casual's 2023 Top Movers & Shakers list, and recognized as a Top 100 Game Changer for 2022 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit IslandFinPoke.

