Global Trust Company Expands Team To Accelerate Distribution Strategy

Victor Kwitkiwski, Jim Nolan, and Dan Roderigues join GTC to drive national growth and deepen institutional partnerships

WOBURN, Mass., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Trust Company (GTC), a leading provider of institutional trust and investment solutions, announced a strategic expansion of its business development team with the addition of three highly respected industry veterans: Victor Kwitkiwski, Jim Nolan, and Dan Roderigues.

Victor Kwitkiwski has been appointed National Sales Manager and will lead GTC's national product distribution strategy across all market channels. With more than 25 years of experience in the workplace retirement plans and investment space, he joins GTC from BPAS, where he served as Head of Workplace Retirement Plan (WRP) Sales and National Accounts, overseeing national advisor engagement and multi-channel growth strategies. At GTC, he will lead the national product distribution strategy and drive expansion of its Collective Investment Trust (CIT) platform and alternative investment offerings. Kwitkiwski will report to Vincent Manning, GTC Chief Development Officer.

Jim Nolan joins GTC as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. An experienced executive and senior leader in financial services and institutional distribution, Nolan comes to GTC from Citi, where he led North American sales. At GTC, he will focus on cultivating and expanding relationships with key intermediaries, platforms, and strategic partners to amplify the company's presence in the institutional marketplace. Nolan will also report to Manning.

Dan Roderig ues becomes Vice President of DCIO Distribution. With experience in defined contribution investment-only sales, Roderigues was head of BPAS fiduciary services. At GTC, he will lead adviser, consultant, and recordkeeper engagement to elevate the GTC brand among financial intermediaries and scale its adviser-led solutions. Roderigues will report to Victor Kwitkiwski.

"We're thrilled to welcome Victor, Jim, and Dan to the GTC team," said Manning. "Each of these leaders brings a unique blend of experience, insight, and integrity to the organization. Their collective impact will help shape the next chapter of our growth at GTC and help us deliver even greater value to our partners and clients."

GTC, a subsidiary of BPAS, is one of the largest third-party non-depository trust companies in the industry. It delivers a full range of directed and discretionary trustee services and expertise for CITs, Institutional Trust Products, Group Trusts, and Non-Registered Funds. With a unique combination of innovation, customization, and institutional expertise, GTC leverages dynamic portfolio management that adapts to market changes and ensures consistent performance.

"The real strength of GTC is our people," added GTC Chief Executive Officer Freddie Jacobs, Jr. "These appointments mark a pivotal moment as we accelerate our continued commitment to providing forward-thinking, fiduciary-based solutions for institutional investors, retirement plan sponsors, and plan participants. We are looking forward to Victor, John, and Dan joining the team and driving our continued growth, innovation, and client engagement across the retirement and investment marketplace."

About Global Trust Company

Global Trust Company (GTC), a BPAS subsidiary, is a leading independent trust company specializing in sponsoring and administering Collective Investment Trusts (CITs). Recognized for our fiduciary expertise and innovation, GTC partners with asset managers to deliver flexible, cost-efficient CIT solutions for institutional investors. With a full range of directed and discretionary trustee services and expertise for CITs, Institutional Trust Products, Group Trusts, and Non-Registered Funds, we're uniquely positioned to help identify cost-efficient, fiduciary-supported investment solutions that boost investor outcomes. As a trusted industry leader, we provide a proven platform for bringing investment strategies to market with speed, scale, and compliance to support the evolving needs of retirement plans nationwide.

About BPAS

BPAS is a national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and institutional trust services. We make it our mission to simplify the complicated by delivering benefit-plan services that solve client challenges without the need to engage multiple providers. One company. One call. We support 6,200 retirement plans, $110 billion in trust assets, $1.3 trillion in fund administration, and more than 910,000 participants. BPAS is a subsidiary of Community Financial Systems, Inc. (CFSI, NYSE: CBU )

Services: Workplace Retirement Plans, Actuarial & Pension, Health Benefits Consulting, IRA, VEBA/115 Trusts, Health & Welfare Plans, Fiduciary, Collective Investment Funds, Fund Administration, Institutional Trust, and Advisor Coaching.

Subsidiaries: BPAS Trust Company of Puerto Rico, Global Trust Company, Hand Benefits & Trust, and NRS Trust Product Administration.

Visit bpas for more information.

Media Contact: Stephanie Salanger

Director of Communications | Community Financial Systems, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE BPAS Inc

